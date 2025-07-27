SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Army Admits No Evidence Hamas Looted UN Aid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

6 Views

UNRWA prepares 4,000 humanitarian aid trucks for Gaza. (Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Senior Israeli army officers have acknowledged that there is no evidence Hamas systematically stole humanitarian aid delivered by the United Nations during Israel’s military aggression on Gaza.

This admission, reported by Haaretz on Saturday, directly contradicts previous government narratives that have long been used to justify restrictions on humanitarian access to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The report, citing two senior Israeli officers and two other sources, described the UN’s aid delivery network in Gaza as “highly effective” in ensuring food and supplies reached civilians.

These comments undermine claims made by Israeli officials that Hamas was diverting aid for its military purposes, a justification that has helped sustain Israel’s blockade and the deadly humanitarian crisis it has caused.

Also Read: Israel Announces ‘Tactical Pauses’ in Parts of Gaza for Humanitarian Aid

This revelation comes amid global outrage and growing reports of corruption within the Israeli-managed Gaza Relief Foundation, a private aid operation launched in May that bypasses the UN and other humanitarian agencies. International watchdogs have condemned the initiative, noting that it has resulted in over 1,000 deaths at aid distribution points due to Israeli gunfire.

CNN also reported Friday that US President Donald Trump’s administration found no credible evidence that Hamas had stolen humanitarian supplies. Yet, the US State Department had used those unproven allegations to support the controversial Israeli-led private aid operation.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues to worsen. The Health Ministry in Gaza said five more Palestinians, including two children, died from hunger and malnutrition within the last 24 hours. Since October 2023, at least 127 people, 85 of them children have died from starvation-related causes.

The World Food Program warned this week that one in three people in Gaza has gone without food for days due to Israel’s ongoing blockade. Emaciated civilians, including children, have been captured on video collapsing from exhaustion and hunger.

Also Read: Hamas Says Three Israeli Armored Vehicles Destroyed in Southern Gaza

Despite international demands for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Airdrops Are No Solution to Gaza Famine, Calls for Immediate Opening of Crossings: UNRWA

Tagaid convoys blockade Food Crisis Gaza Relief Foundation genocide Hamas Human Rights humanitarian aid International Criminal Court Israel Malnutrition media Middle East Palestine Starvation UN United Nations UNRWA World Food Program

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Announces ‘Tactical Pauses’ in Parts of Gaza for Humanitarian Aid

  • 1 minute ago
Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Says Three Israeli Armored Vehicles Destroyed in Southern Gaza

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Admits No Evidence Hamas Looted UN Aid

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli Forces Seize Handala Aid Ship Headed for Gaza (photo: FFC YouTube)
International

Israeli Forces Seize Handala Aid Ship Headed for Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Air drop (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Airdrops Are No Solution to Gaza Famine, Calls for Immediate Opening of Crossings: UNRWA

  • 7 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

6,000 Aid Trucks Blocked from Entering Gaza, UN Warns

  • 15 hours ago
Load More
"Spirit Pangeran Diponegoro" (untuk Indonesia Maju), 450x150cm, acrylic, oil & mix media on canvas 2025 Seniman: Ghanyleo, Jono Sugiartono & Syis Paindow Organized by Jakarta Illustration Visual Art (JIVA)
Articles

Celebrating 200th Java War: Novelty Spirit of 2013 Memory of The World

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:39 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza’s 100,000 Children Face Death as Baby Formula Runs Out

  • 20 hours ago
Asia

Border Tensions Escalate: Thailand Expels Cambodian Envoy Over Landmine Allegations

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 18:06 WIB
Palestine

US Ambassador Condemns Zionist Attack on Taybeh Church as ‘Act of Terror

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 14:55 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Resistance Factions Ready for Long-Term War Against Israel

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 05:10 WIB
Palestine

Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 10:27 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Two More Palestinian Journalists Killed in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 231

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 21:12 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Boarding School in Tasikmalaya Stage Theatrical Performance to Voice Support for Palestine

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 16:01 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us