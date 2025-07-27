Israeli Army Admits No Evidence Hamas Looted UN Aid

Gaza, MINA – Senior Israeli army officers have acknowledged that there is no evidence Hamas systematically stole humanitarian aid delivered by the United Nations during Israel’s military aggression on Gaza.

This admission, reported by Haaretz on Saturday, directly contradicts previous government narratives that have long been used to justify restrictions on humanitarian access to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The report, citing two senior Israeli officers and two other sources, described the UN’s aid delivery network in Gaza as “highly effective” in ensuring food and supplies reached civilians.

These comments undermine claims made by Israeli officials that Hamas was diverting aid for its military purposes, a justification that has helped sustain Israel’s blockade and the deadly humanitarian crisis it has caused.

This revelation comes amid global outrage and growing reports of corruption within the Israeli-managed Gaza Relief Foundation, a private aid operation launched in May that bypasses the UN and other humanitarian agencies. International watchdogs have condemned the initiative, noting that it has resulted in over 1,000 deaths at aid distribution points due to Israeli gunfire.

CNN also reported Friday that US President Donald Trump’s administration found no credible evidence that Hamas had stolen humanitarian supplies. Yet, the US State Department had used those unproven allegations to support the controversial Israeli-led private aid operation.

The humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues to worsen. The Health Ministry in Gaza said five more Palestinians, including two children, died from hunger and malnutrition within the last 24 hours. Since October 2023, at least 127 people, 85 of them children have died from starvation-related causes.

The World Food Program warned this week that one in three people in Gaza has gone without food for days due to Israel’s ongoing blockade. Emaciated civilians, including children, have been captured on video collapsing from exhaustion and hunger.

Despite international demands for a ceasefire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing more than 59,700 Palestinians, most of them women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

