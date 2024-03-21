Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Claim Lives of 12 Civilians, Including Children

Gaza, MINA – Twelve civilians, including at least two children, were killed on Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes that targeted residential homes in different areas in the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip, WAFA reported.

According to sources, Israeli warplanes bombed the Issa family home east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, killing six civilians and causing injuries to several others.

An Israeli strike also targeted a house belonging to the Haboush family west of Gaza City, resulting in the killing of a mother and her son.

Israeli military drones also carried out strikes targeting a group of civilians near the Hamouda intersection east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip which resulted in the killing of three civilians and the wounding of 10 others.

The Israeli occupation also bombarded residential homes located between the towns of Al-Qarara and Al-Zanna, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Artillery shelling also targeted civilian homes located behind the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)