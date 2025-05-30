Israeli Airstrikes Attack Al-Rayyis School in Gaza City, Killing Dozens of Civilian

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed and others wounded on Thursday as Israeli occupation forces launched a series of deadly air and artillery attacks across multiple areas of the Gaza Strip.

According to reports from WAFA correspondents, an Israeli airstrike struck the vicinity of Al-Rayyis School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City. The attack caused numerous civilian casualties, although the exact number of dead and injured is still being verified.

In a separate incident in southern Gaza, an Israeli drone strike killed one Palestinian and left several others critically wounded. The drone targeted a group of civilians outside a food distribution center on Al-Sikka Street in central Khan Yunis.

Simultaneously, Israeli helicopters fired heavily on the town of Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis, and artillery shelling was reported in the Qizan Raswan area south of the city.

These attacks form part of the broader Israeli military campaign that has continued since October 2023. To date, at least 54,249 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, with more than 123,492 others injured. Thousands are believed to remain buried under rubble, unreachable by emergency and civil defense workers due to relentless Israeli bombardments.

The ongoing assault persists despite multiple calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire, and clear rulings from the International Court of Justice demanding Israel take steps to prevent genocide and ease the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

