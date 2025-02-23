SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel to Delay Release of Palestinian Prisoners

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel will delay the release of Palestinian prisoners, which is part of the seventh wave in the prisoner exchange agreement, until after a security consultation conducted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Radio KAN reported that the security consultation will take place during negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as quoted from MEMO.

According to the Israeli Prison Service, Israeli daily Hayom reported that political leaders have not yet issued instructions for the release of Palestinian prisoners in this latest wave.

On Wednesday, Hamas handed over the bodies of Shiri Bibas, her two children Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, as part of the ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange with Israel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagHamas Fighters Israel Palestinian prisoners Prisoner Exchange Release of Palestinian Prisoners

