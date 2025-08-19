Israel Revokes Visas of Australian Representatives to Palestinian Authority Amid Statehood Tensions

Canberra, MINA – Israel has revoked visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority, in retaliation for Canberra’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state and ban entry to a far-right Israeli politician, Anadolu Agency reported Monday.

“This follows Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state and its unjustified refusal to grant visas to a number of Israeli figures, including former Minister Ayelet Shaked and Knesset member Simcha Rotman,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on X.

Earlier Monday, the Australian government canceled Rotman’s visa, barring him from entering the country for three years over his vocal support for displacing Palestinians from Gaza and describing Palestinian children as Israel’s “enemies.”

In November 2024, Canberra also denied entry to former Interior and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked due to her support for illegal settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.

Saar added that Israel’s Embassy in Canberra has been instructed to closely scrutinize all future Australian visa applications.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Israeli move, calling it “arbitrary, illegal, and contrary to the Geneva Conventions, international law, and UN resolutions.” It emphasized that the State of Palestine would continue to treat Australian diplomats as accredited representatives.

“The decision reflects Israeli arrogance and political imbalance,” the ministry said, adding that it would only reinforce international determination to uphold international law, the two-state solution, and recognition of Palestinian statehood as the path to peace.

Australia is expected to formalize recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly next month. Several other countries, including France, the UK, Malta, Canada, and Portugal, have also announced plans to back Palestinian statehood during the September meetings in New York.

Israel’s decision comes amid its ongoing military aggression in Gaza, which has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians since October 2023. []

