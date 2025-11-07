Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army released five Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip on Thursday after months of detention in military-run facilities, according to the Hamas-administered Prisoners’ Information Office.

The freed individuals arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, though their specific health conditions were not disclosed. The release comes amid consistent accounts from previously freed detainees who have reported severe abuses, including torture, malnutrition, and inhumane treatment in Israeli detention centers.

Under the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas that took effect on October 10, Israel has so far released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 1,700 from Gaza. Many of those freed were reported to be in poor health, with several publicly detailing experiences of torture and humiliation during their imprisonment.

Despite these releases, Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations estimate that more than 10,000 Palestinians, including women and children, remain in Israeli prisons. These groups have repeatedly raised alarms about systematic torture, starvation, and medical neglect in detention facilities, conditions that have reportedly led to the deaths of multiple detainees.

The prisoner releases occur against the backdrop of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, which since October 2023 has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children and injured over 170,000 others, before the conflict was paused by the current ceasefire.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

