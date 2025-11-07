SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

9 Views

ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army released five Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip on Thursday after months of detention in military-run facilities, according to the Hamas-administered Prisoners’ Information Office.

The freed individuals arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, though their specific health conditions were not disclosed. The release comes amid consistent accounts from previously freed detainees who have reported severe abuses, including torture, malnutrition, and inhumane treatment in Israeli detention centers.

Under the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas that took effect on October 10, Israel has so far released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 1,700 from Gaza. Many of those freed were reported to be in poor health, with several publicly detailing experiences of torture and humiliation during their imprisonment.

Despite these releases, Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations estimate that more than 10,000 Palestinians, including women and children, remain in Israeli prisons. These groups have repeatedly raised alarms about systematic torture, starvation, and medical neglect in detention facilities, conditions that have reportedly led to the deaths of multiple detainees.

Also Read: UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

The prisoner releases occur against the backdrop of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, which since October 2023 has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children and injured over 170,000 others, before the conflict was paused by the current ceasefire.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Residents Face Winter Without Adequate Logistics

Tagceasefire detention conditions Gaza Hamas Human Rights Israel Palestinian prisoners Prisoner Exchange torture

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Africa

Sudanese Army Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Vows to Mobilize Against RSF

  • 14 minutes ago
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

  • 6 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over 20 of 28 Israeli Hostage Bodies, Search Efforts Continue

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Declares Border Area With Egypt Closed Military Zone

  • 21 hours ago
Load More
Articles

Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 08:30 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs Launches “The Wonder of Harmony 2025” to Mark International Day for Tolerance

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 10:45 WIB
Palestine

Israel Declares Border Area With Egypt Closed Military Zone

  • 21 hours ago
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

  • 6 hours ago
International

Latest Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 18:42 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us