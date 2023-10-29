Israel Rejects UN Resolution for Ceasefire in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Occupation Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen rejected UN calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The statement came shortly after the UN General Assembly approved a resolution calling for a durable and sustainable humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

“We reject the UN General Assembly’s despicable call for a ceasefire,” wrote Cohen in X on Saturday.

“Israel intends to eliminate Hamas just as the world faced the Nazis and ISIS,” he added.

The resolution proposed by Jordan was approved by voting with 120 in favor, 14 against and 45 countries abstaining.

Adopted at the 10th Emergency Special Session meeting on the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the draft resolution expresses grave concern over the recent escalation of violence.

The resolution condemns all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all acts of terror as well as indiscriminate attacks, acts of provocation, incitement, and destruction.

The resolution also demands that all parties immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law.

The conflict in Gaza began on October 7, 2023 with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas starting Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the attack was retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli occupation military then launched relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip, with ground operations expected to be carried out.

Nearly 8,800 people died in the conflict, including at least 7,326 Palestinians martyred and 1,400 Israelis killed. About 70 percent of those martyred in Gaza were women and children, according to official figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)