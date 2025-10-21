Israel Issues Demolition Orders for Palestinian Homes and Wells in West Bank Village

Hebron, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Monday issued six demolition notices targeting Palestinian homes, water wells, and agricultural facilities in the village of Asfi, south of Hebron, according to local officials, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The Israeli army distributed six demolition orders to six Palestinian families in the village of Asfi,” said Nidal Younis, head of the Masafer Yatta local council, in a statement to Anadolu.

The notices included “six tents and homes made up of one or several rooms, five water wells, and a tin shack used to store animal feed and shelter livestock,” Younis added.

He explained that the orders followed Israel’s rejection last month of a local urban development plan submitted by the council. Residents now live in fear of imminent demolitions.

Since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023, the Israeli army has carried out more than 1,014 demolitions across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, targeting 3,679 structures. Among these were 1,288 inhabited homes and 244 uninhabited ones, while 1,667 demolition notices have been issued, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

Local authorities report that more than 1,056 Palestinians have been killed, around 10,300 wounded, and over 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children in the West Bank since the war began two years ago.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and urged the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

