Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel is Holding 6,000 Trucks, Enough Supplies for Gaza for 3 Months

Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported on Monday that Israeli authorities are holding 6,000 of its trucks loaded with food supplies, tents, and blankets designated for Gaza, despite a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Adnan Abu Hasna, a media adviser for UNRWA, stated that the seized supplies, which include hundreds of thousands of tents and blankets for approximately 1.3 million people, are sufficient to support Gaza for three months. He explained that while the number of trucks entering Gaza now exceeds the pre-ceasefire average, these quantities fall far short of the immense need.

According to Abu Hasna, Israeli authorities continue to block the entry of hundreds of vital items, including health, sanitation, water, and food supplies—and allow more materials for the commercial sector than for humanitarian organizations. He warned that Gaza’s population, having lost its purchasing power, relies almost entirely on aid.

He further stated that Israel rejects most requests from aid agencies to bring in essential materials such as spare parts for desalination plants, medical equipment, and international teams, approving only basic supplies like canned food, flour, and some medicines. Abu Hasna cautioned that this situation is pushing Gaza “back to square one,” with recent rainfall causing sewage to mix with water in destroyed camps and exacerbating public health risks.

Also Read: Despite Ceasefire, Gaza Death Toll Continues to Rise, Reaching 70,112

Separate testimonies from municipal officials and residents described a severe fuel crisis paralyzing municipal work and civil defense operations, preventing aid distribution, rescue efforts, and the removal of waste and sewage flooding displaced persons’ camps.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Gaza, Citing Tunnel Demolition Operations

