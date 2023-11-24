Israel: Hamas Hands Over 13 Hostages to Red Cross

Gaza, MINA – Israel confirmed, on Friday, that Hamas handed over 13 Israeli hostages in Gaza to the Red Cross and were taken to the Egyptian side of the border, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Israeli hostages are in the hands of the Red Cross,” the Public Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said.

The Israeli hosts will be transferred by helicopters from Egypt to Israel.

Meanwhile, during the operation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, will be at the Israeli Defense Forces Operations Branch control center at the Kirya in Tel Aviv

“The Prime Minister and the Defense Minister will closely monitor the management of the operation to bring the Israelis who have been released from Hamas captivity back to the country,” the statement added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)