Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Halts Water Supply to Gaza, Raising Fears of Humanitarian Crisis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army on Saturday cut off 70% of the Gaza Strip’s water supply by stopping the flow from the Israeli company Mekorot, Anadolu Agency reported.

The disconnection affects a main pipeline in the Shujaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City, an area where Israeli forces have been conducting military operations since Thursday.

Gaza municipality spokesperson Hosni Mehanna stated that the reason behind the water stoppage remains unclear. Authorities are coordinating with international organizations to determine whether the pipeline was damaged due to heavy Israeli bombardment or if the move was a deliberate political decision.

“If the flow of water from Mekorot is not restored soon, Gaza will face a full-blown water crisis,” Mehanna warned.

Also Read: UN Rapporteur: Gaza Crisis is Genocide, Not War

Gaza has long suffered from a chronic water shortage due to years of blockade, infrastructure collapse, and groundwater contamination. The latest disruption exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situation, with the risk of widespread dehydration increasing.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian deaths. The conflict, which paused for nearly two months, resumed in March, further deepening the crisis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

Tag

