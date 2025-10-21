SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Facing Unprecedented Political Crisis, Says Opposition Leader Lapid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

9 Views

Illustration: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, October 7, 2024. (Photo: GPO)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid declared on Monday that the country is undergoing its worst political crisis in history, despite a recently signed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the Knesset, Lapid cited a series of developments that reflect mounting international and domestic pressure on the Israeli government.

Among them are the growing number of countries recognizing Palestinian statehood, now totaling 142 and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulling investments from Israeli banks. Lapid also referenced the increasing European boycott of Israeli goods, with several major companies canceling involvement in Israeli projects and Israeli products being discreetly removed from store shelves across the continent.

Lapid further noted a wave of resignations among Israeli officials. The head of the Israeli Security Agency, Tzachi Hanegbi, is reportedly preparing to step down due to an imminent indictment.

Also Read: Israel to Reopen Gaza Crossings Following US Pressure Amid Ceasefire Tensions

He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s absence from a major international summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, calling it a strategic blunder amid intensifying diplomatic isolation.

These remarks come after Israel launched an assault on Gaza based on what has now been proven to be false claims of a Hamas attack. Multiple investigations, including reports by The Intercept and US officials confirmed that the explosion in Rafah, which triggered the offensive, was actually caused by an Israeli bulldozer striking unexploded ordnance, not by Hamas fighters or tunnels.

Footage has since shown Israeli excavators demolishing remaining buildings in Rafah, followed by an announcement to reopen Gaza crossings and reinstate the ceasefire.

Lapid’s comments reflect growing unrest within Israel’s political and security establishments as international condemnation mounts and internal instability deepens.[]

Also Read: Netanyahu Admits to Bombing Gaza with 153 Tons of Explosives During Ceasefire

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagceasefire demolished buildings European boycott Gaza international isolation Israel Israeli assault on Gaza Israeli bulldozer Israeli Security Agency Knesset Netanyahu Norway divestment opposition leader Palestine recognition political crisis Rafah explosion security resignation Sharm El-Sheikh Tzachi Hanegbi unexploded ordnance Yair Lapid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Facing Unprecedented Political Crisis, Says Opposition Leader Lapid

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israel to Reopen Gaza Crossings Following US Pressure Amid Ceasefire Tensions

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Admits to Bombing Gaza with 153 Tons of Explosives During Ceasefire

  • 11 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • 12 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Issues Demolition Orders for Palestinian Homes and Wells in West Bank Village

  • 13 hours ago
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Opens Winter Session amid Protests and Clashes over Judicial Power

  • 14 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Two Israeli Soldiers Killed by Settlers’ Bulldozer, Not by Hamas Attack

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 18:36 WIB
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Palestine

Over 1 Million Women and Girls in Gaza Need Food Aid

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Palestine

At Least 34 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Despite Gaza Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 08:01 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Agree to Tighten Health Standards for Hajj 2026

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Facing Unprecedented Political Crisis, Says Opposition Leader Lapid

  • 4 hours ago
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Najla Amalia, Student of the Guidance and Counseling Program, Faculty of Tarbiyah and Teaching, UIN Ar-Raniry, Banda Aceh
Articles

Fear of Being Left Behind: When FOMO Becomes a Lifestyle for Gen Z

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 20:16 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:38 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us