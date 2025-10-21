Israel Facing Unprecedented Political Crisis, Says Opposition Leader Lapid

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid declared on Monday that the country is undergoing its worst political crisis in history, despite a recently signed ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the Knesset, Lapid cited a series of developments that reflect mounting international and domestic pressure on the Israeli government.

Among them are the growing number of countries recognizing Palestinian statehood, now totaling 142 and Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulling investments from Israeli banks. Lapid also referenced the increasing European boycott of Israeli goods, with several major companies canceling involvement in Israeli projects and Israeli products being discreetly removed from store shelves across the continent.

Lapid further noted a wave of resignations among Israeli officials. The head of the Israeli Security Agency, Tzachi Hanegbi, is reportedly preparing to step down due to an imminent indictment.

He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s absence from a major international summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, calling it a strategic blunder amid intensifying diplomatic isolation.

These remarks come after Israel launched an assault on Gaza based on what has now been proven to be false claims of a Hamas attack. Multiple investigations, including reports by The Intercept and US officials confirmed that the explosion in Rafah, which triggered the offensive, was actually caused by an Israeli bulldozer striking unexploded ordnance, not by Hamas fighters or tunnels.

Footage has since shown Israeli excavators demolishing remaining buildings in Rafah, followed by an announcement to reopen Gaza crossings and reinstate the ceasefire.

Lapid’s comments reflect growing unrest within Israel’s political and security establishments as international condemnation mounts and internal instability deepens.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)