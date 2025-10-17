SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

6 Views

Cairo, MINA – Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Thursday that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen on Sunday, according to a report by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Saar stated that preparations were underway to reopen the crossing in the coming days, though he provided no additional details.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty confirmed that Cairo was holding talks with Israel to facilitate the opening of the Rafah terminal “literally to flood Gaza with food and relief materials,” as humanitarian conditions in the enclave have reached “catastrophic” levels. He stressed that the crossing “is open from the Egyptian side 24/7.”

Despite an earlier announcement that it would reopen on Wednesday under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the Rafah border remained closed Thursday from the Palestinian side.

Also Read: Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

Since May 2024, the Israeli army has restricted Palestinian movement through Rafah, Gaza’s only outlet not controlled by Tel Aviv before the war began in October 2023. Israeli media reports suggest that Israel refuses to reopen the terminal until it receives the remains of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Under the current ceasefire agreement, Hamas has released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 10 more in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The group said it is making “great effort” to locate the remains of other captives.

The ceasefire deal, brokered last week based on a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, outlines a phased process including hostage exchanges, Gaza’s reconstruction, and the establishment of a new governing mechanism excluding Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave on the brink of total collapse.[]

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBadr Abdelatty border reopening ceasefire Donald Trump egypt Gaza Gaza Reconstruction Gideon Saar Hamas hostages humanitarian crisis Israel Middle East Palestinian prisoners Rafah crossing

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • 5 hours ago
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israel, Egypt in Talks to Reopen Rafah Border Crossing Amid Gaza Ceasefire

  • 7 hours ago
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Abu Safiya for Six Months

  • 8 hours ago
International

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Asia

Afghan FM: Afghanistan Has Good Relations with All Neighbors, Except One

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Gaza Ceasefire and Reconstruction

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Launches Expanded National Operation Against Illegal Mining

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 16 hours ago
International

Houthi Chief of Staff Killed in US–Israeli Airstrikes on Yemen

  • 14 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us