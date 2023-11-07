Israel Detains Palestinian Activist Ahed Tamimi in West Bank

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel has arrested a number of Palestinians, including prominent 22-year-old female activist Ahed Tamimi, in several raids in the occupied West Bank and Al-Quds (East Jerusalem).

An Israeli army spokesman claimed on Monday that Tamimi was arrested “on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Salih” near the city of Ramallah.

“Tamimi was transferred to Israeli security forces for further interrogation,” he said, Press TV reported.

He was arrested for reportedly threatening settlers in a post on his Instagram account.

Tamimi has a long record of protesting during his youth against Israeli atrocities and policies in the occupied Palestinian territories.

At the age of 17, the Palestinian icon was detained by Israeli forces in December 2017 after a video of the curly-haired teenager kicking and slapping two Israeli soldiers wearing personal protective equipment went viral on social media.

An Israeli court sentenced the teenage protester to eight months in prison.

After his release, Tamimi vowed to continue the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

Israeli forces have on various occasions arrested Tamimi’s family members, including her brother and parents, for opposing Israel’s invasion of Palestinian land.

Israeli troops shot dead his uncle Rushdie al-Tamimi in the village of Nabi Saleh in 2012.

His aunt Bassima al-Tamimi was beaten to death by an Israeli policeman in 1993 while attending her son’s trial at the time.

Tamimi was one of dozens of people arrested on Sunday night.

The Commission on Palestinian Prisoners and Detainee Communities said 70 Palestinians were arrested in the raids in several areas in the West Bank and al-Quds, including Ramallah, al-Khalil, Qalqilya, Nablus, and in the al-Shufat refugee camp. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)