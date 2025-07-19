Israel Destroy over 88% of Gaza Strip Since October 2023

Gaza, MINA – Israel has destroyed more than 88% of the Gaza Strip since launching its military aggression on October 7, 2023, displacing over 2 million people and killing or missing nearly 68,000 Palestinians, according to a report released Friday by the Government Media Office in Gaza, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

The report, published on the 650th day of the war, states that 125,000 tons of explosives have been dropped on the enclave, causing damages exceeding $62 billion. It also notes that 77% of Gaza’s territory is now under occupation.

Among the casualties are over 19,000 children and 12,500 women, including 8,150 mothers and 953 infants. The Gaza Health Ministry, which only counts confirmed bodies brought to hospitals, puts the official death toll at 58,667, while the Media Office includes thousands believed trapped under rubble.

At least 9,500 people remain missing, and more than 139,000 have been injured—over 4,700 of them requiring amputations.

According to the report, the Israeli military has killed 1,590 medical workers, 228 journalists, and 777 humanitarian aid staff. Additionally, 2,613 families have been completely wiped from Gaza’s civil registry.

Malnutrition and exposure have also claimed lives, with at least 68 children dying of starvation and 17 from cold in displacement camps. The offensive has fueled the spread of disease in overcrowded shelters, where more than two million people are at risk, including 71,000 hepatitis cases.

The report accuses Israeli forces of establishing mass graves inside hospitals and stealing 2,420 bodies from cemeteries. It adds that 6,633 people have been arrested, including 362 medical workers and 48 journalists.

Gaza’s health system has been decimated, with 38 hospitals, 96 clinics, and 144 ambulances targeted. At least 538 schools have been fully or partially destroyed. Religious and cultural sites have also been hit, including 833 mosques, 3 churches, and 40 cemeteries.

The war has left 288,000 families homeless through the destruction of 223,000 homes and the severe damage to another 130,000. Meanwhile, 261 shelter centers have also been attacked.

As part of what Gaza authorities call a “systematic starvation campaign,” Israeli forces have allegedly targeted aid distribution points, killing 877 people and wounding over 5,600. The entry of humanitarian aid has been blocked for over 139 consecutive days.

The agricultural sector has suffered $2.2 billion in losses, with 92% of arable land destroyed. Critical infrastructure, including water, electricity, and sanitation systems, has been devastated. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

