SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Continues Demolitions and Detonations in Jenin Refugee Camp for 314th Consecutive Day

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

9 Views

Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued their military assault on Jenin and its refugee camp for the 314th consecutive day on Saturday, intensifying demolitions, detonations, home raids, and arrests across the governorate.

Local sources in the Jenin refugee camp reported that IOF bulldozers began demolishing what remained of several homes in the Al-Damaj neighborhood early in the morning. The destruction was accompanied by a powerful explosion in Mahyoub Street, triggered by an IOF detonation of an explosive device inside the camp.

In the town of Al-Silah al-Harithiya, IOF soldiers arrested two brothers, Muhammad and Ahmad Nabil Ziyoud, amid extensive home raids and searches. Meanwhile, in nearby Yabad and Al-Yamoun, Israeli troops stormed several homes, assaulting residents, causing property damage, and arresting Muhammad Rabah Samoudi in Al-Yamoun.

The Hamas Movement condemned the ongoing operations, warning that the IOF’s declared intention to demolish 24 additional homes in the Jenin refugee camp amounts to a “full-fledged war crime” and reflects a dangerous escalation in Israel’s policy of ethnic cleansing against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians in Raids Across West Bank

Hamas stated that the planned demolitions aim to dismantle the camp, forcibly displace its inhabitants, and advance Israeli annexation plans. The Movement called on Arab nations, the United Nations, and the international community to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities in the face of what it described as a comprehensive Israeli assault on Palestinians across the West Bank.

It also urged immediate punitive measures against what it called Israel’s “fascist government,” alongside urgent steps to protect Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, where the population continues to face systematic genocide.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Strike Kills Two Palestinian Children in Southern Gaza

TagAl-Damaj neighborhood Al-Silah Al-Harithiya Al-Yamoun ethnic cleansing Hamas Statement home raids IOF demolitions Jenin refugee camp Mahyoub Street explosion Palestinian arrests West Bank escalation Ya’bad

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Continues Demolitions and Detonations in Jenin Refugee Camp for 314th Consecutive Day

  • 11 hours ago
Violent Clashes Erupt in Jenin After Israeli Military Raid (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Violent Clashes Erupt in Jenin After Israeli Military Raid

  • Saturday, 29 November 2025 - 07:17 WIB
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

South Africa Probes ‘Mysterious’ Charter Flight Bringing 153 Palestinian

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 11:26 WIB
Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (photo: UN TV)
Asia

Malaysia Urges UN to Sanction Israel, Calls for Abolition of Veto Power

  • Monday, 29 September 2025 - 09:09 WIB
America

UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Welcomes Global Recognition of Palestine, Urges Action to End Gaza Genocide

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Uses AI to Block Soldiers From Posting Evidence of Its Crimes on Social Media

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 16:15 WIB
Indonesia

West Sumatra Suspends In-Person Classes, Implements Remote Learning for Three Days

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 16:15 WIB
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Continues Demolitions and Detonations in Jenin Refugee Camp for 314th Consecutive Day

  • 11 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Continues Committing Genocide in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Friday, 28 November 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Israeli Forces detain Palestinians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Kidnap Dozens of Palestinians in Raids Across West Bank

  • 2 hours ago
Europe

Thousands Rally in Paris on International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

  • 1 hour ago
Africa

RSF Kills State News Agency’s Director in El-Fasher, Detains Several Journalists

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us