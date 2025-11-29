Israel Continues Demolitions and Detonations in Jenin Refugee Camp for 314th Consecutive Day

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued their military assault on Jenin and its refugee camp for the 314th consecutive day on Saturday, intensifying demolitions, detonations, home raids, and arrests across the governorate.

Local sources in the Jenin refugee camp reported that IOF bulldozers began demolishing what remained of several homes in the Al-Damaj neighborhood early in the morning. The destruction was accompanied by a powerful explosion in Mahyoub Street, triggered by an IOF detonation of an explosive device inside the camp.

In the town of Al-Silah al-Harithiya, IOF soldiers arrested two brothers, Muhammad and Ahmad Nabil Ziyoud, amid extensive home raids and searches. Meanwhile, in nearby Yabad and Al-Yamoun, Israeli troops stormed several homes, assaulting residents, causing property damage, and arresting Muhammad Rabah Samoudi in Al-Yamoun.

The Hamas Movement condemned the ongoing operations, warning that the IOF’s declared intention to demolish 24 additional homes in the Jenin refugee camp amounts to a “full-fledged war crime” and reflects a dangerous escalation in Israel’s policy of ethnic cleansing against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Hamas stated that the planned demolitions aim to dismantle the camp, forcibly displace its inhabitants, and advance Israeli annexation plans. The Movement called on Arab nations, the United Nations, and the international community to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities in the face of what it described as a comprehensive Israeli assault on Palestinians across the West Bank.

It also urged immediate punitive measures against what it called Israel’s “fascist government,” alongside urgent steps to protect Palestinians in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, where the population continues to face systematic genocide.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

