Israel Claims Hamas Military Spokesman Abu Obeida Killed in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed Sunday that Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, was assassinated in the Gaza Strip.

Katz announced on social media platform X that Abu Obeida was “eliminated in a joint operation by the Israeli army and the Shin Bet domestic security agency,” but provided no further details.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also claimed the spokesman was targeted in a coordinated operation between Israeli forces and Shin Bet.

There has been no immediate confirmation from Hamas regarding Abu Obeida’s alleged killing.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression on Gaza has killed nearly 63,500 Palestinians, leaving the enclave devastated and facing severe famine. []

