SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Approves Controversial Settlement Project Dividing West Bank and Isolating East Jerusalem

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

3 Views

Palestinians losing land to expansionist Israeli settlements.

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli occupation has granted final approval for the highly controversial E1 settlement project, a plan that threatens to divide the occupied West Bank and further isolate East Jerusalem.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Higher Planning Committee of the Civil Administration, under Israel’s Defense Ministry, approved the construction of more than 3,400 settler homes between Jerusalem and the Ma’ale Adumim settlement. The project is designed to split the West Bank into two parts, severing the northern cities of Ramallah and Nablus from Bethlehem and Hebron in the south.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich hailed the approval as a “historic decision,” claiming it undermines the possibility of a Palestinian state. Israeli rights group Peace Now condemned the move, describing it as a “knockout blow” to the two-state solution.

International observers say the timing of the approval may be linked to recent announcements by the UK, France, and Australia regarding their plans to recognize Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly. The United Nations and much of the international community continue to view Israeli settlements as illegal under international law.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 33 Civilians, Including Children, Across Gaza Strip

Since 1967, Israel has established at least 710 settlements and outposts in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission. Palestinians maintain that East Jerusalem is the capital of their future state, a position supported by international resolutions rejecting Israel’s occupation and annexation of the city.

The International Court of Justice also ruled in July that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the dismantling of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel’s Defense Minister Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

TagBethlehem Bezalel Smotrich E1 East Jerusalem Gaza war hebron International Court of Justice international law Israel Nablus Palestinian Health Ministry Palestinian statehood peace now Ramallah settlement project United Nations West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 33 Civilians, Including Children, Across Gaza Strip

  • 4 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Fresh Airstrikes Kill in Gaza Kill Several Civilians, Including Children

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Approves Controversial Settlement Project Dividing West Bank and Isolating East Jerusalem

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas: Israel’s E1 Settlement Plan Is a War Crime of Forced Displacement

  • 17 hours ago
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • 17 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Indonesia

Israel’s New Settlement Plan Threatens to Displace 7,000 Palestinians in West Bank

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 09:33 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • 17 hours ago
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • 16 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us