Iran: Regional Escalation Occurs If Israel Launches Ground Invasion in Gaza

Tehran, MINA – Iran warned Israel that there would be regional escalation if its military entered Gaza to carry out a land invasion.

“If measures aimed at immediately halting Israeli attacks killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a dead end, it is likely that many other efforts will open. This option is not ruled out and this is increasingly possible,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Al Jazeera on Sunday.

“If the Zionist entity [Israel] decides to enter Gaza, the resistance leaders will turn it into a graveyard for the occupying army,” he added.

Tehran denies claims that it was directly involved in the Hamas attack on Israel last weekend.

Israeli occupation forces’ airstrikes have killed more than 2,670 and injured nearly 10,000 others in Gaza.

The UN estimates that nearly half of Gaza’s population (2.2 million) was forced to flee their homes, as the Israeli military prepared for a ground invasion.

Meanwhile 1,400 people, including 289 soldiers and several foreign nationals, were killed on the Israeli side, officials said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)