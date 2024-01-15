Indonesia Urged to Have Anti-Islamophobia Law

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (MUI HLNKI) Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim encouraged the Indonesian Government to have an anti-Islamophobia law.

“Islamophobia has now become a global crisis that threatens social life, stability and the continuity of personal and public rights,” said Sudarnoto as quoted by MUI Digital on Monday.

According to him, the anti-Islamophobia law in Indonesia is to protect Muslims as well as society.

Sudarnoto explained that Islamophobia today often manifests itself in the form of harassment of the Holy Quran and negotiations against Muslims. The most recent, most obvious form of Islamophobia is the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

Professor of UIN Jakarta, in his Professor’s Speech some time ago, said that Islamophobia has emerged since the time of the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu alaihi wasallam.

“The Islamophobia felt by the Prophet Muhammad took the form of insults, bullying, boycotts and acts of violence. Among the figures who hate Islam are Abu Jahal and Abu Lahab,” he said.

He said that the factors in the emergence of Islamophobia are religion, politics and economics. Its emergence was caused by excessive concern and fear of Islam in society. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)