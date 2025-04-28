SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Indian PM Modi Vows Harshest Response to Kashmir Attack

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

Delhi, MINA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promised the “harshest response” against those responsible for Tuesday’s deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, assuring the victims’ families that they “will get justice,” according to ANI news agency, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Today, as I talk my heart out with you, there is a deep agony in my heart… the Pahalgam attack of April 22 has left every citizen of the country heartbroken,” Modi said during his radio show Mann Ki Baat.

Modi described the assault as an attempt to disrupt peace in Kashmir and reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice for the victims.

Unidentified gunmen killed 26 people in Pahalgam on Tuesday, leading to a rapid escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan. The two countries, which have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, now face fresh hostilities.

Also Read: Protesters Disrupt London Marathon, Demand UK Trade Embargo on Israel

Following the attack, India accused cross-border involvement, suspended the 1960 water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, closed their only operational land border crossing, and revoked visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

In response, Pakistan rejected any involvement in the attack, expressed condolences to the victims, canceled visas for Indian nationals, closed its airspace to Indian airlines, and halted all trade with India. Islamabad further warned that any Indian move to stop or divert water flow would be considered an “act of war.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Massive Explosion at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Kills 25 and Injures Over 1,100

Tagact of war airspace closure ANI news agency border closure India Islamabad Kashmir attack Mann Ki Baat Narendra Modi Pahalgam Pakistan Tensions visa suspension water-sharing treaty

