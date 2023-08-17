Select Language

Latest
-332 min. agoIn Jenin Confrontation, Israeli Forces Kill A Palestinian Youth
-330 min. agoIsraeli Bulldozer Destroys Only Bedouin Community School in Kafr Malik Village
1 hours agoAmnesty International Calls for Immediate Release of Sick Palestinian Prisoners
2 hours agoPalestine Urges Israel to Stop Attacks on Christian Property
4 hours agoHandala Ship Ends First Stage of Sailing in Mission to End Gaza Blockade
Slideshow

In Jenin Confrontation, Israeli Forces Kill A Palestinian Youth

Jenin, MINA – Israeli Forces on Thursday morning shot and killed a Palestinian youth during a military raid in the city of Jenin, the occupied West Bank, Wafa reported.

In the early hours of the morning, Israeli Forces in large units stormed Jenin, triggering fierce confrontations with Palestinian youths.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mustafa al-Kastouni (32) was killed after being shot by Israeli Forces in the head, chest and stomach.

Local sources confirmed that the Israeli Army also blew up al-Kastouni’s house and kidnapped two Palestinians in Jenin during the raid. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news