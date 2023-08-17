In Jenin Confrontation, Israeli Forces Kill A Palestinian Youth

Jenin, MINA – Israeli Forces on Thursday morning shot and killed a Palestinian youth during a military raid in the city of Jenin, the occupied West Bank, Wafa reported.

In the early hours of the morning, Israeli Forces in large units stormed Jenin, triggering fierce confrontations with Palestinian youths.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Minister of Health, Mustafa al-Kastouni (32) was killed after being shot by Israeli Forces in the head, chest and stomach.

Local sources confirmed that the Israeli Army also blew up al-Kastouni’s house and kidnapped two Palestinians in Jenin during the raid. (T/RE1/P2)

