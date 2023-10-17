Humanitarian Aid Convoy for Gaza Arrives at Rafah Crossing

Rafah, MINA – The humanitarian aid convoy for Gaza has arrived at the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing two hours after its departure from Al Arish.

According Al Jazeera on Tuesday, there is no confirmation yet about the exact time when the convoy will be allowed into Gaza.

It was announced earlier that an agreement was reached between Egypt, Israel and the US allowing humanitarian aid to the 2.4 million Palestinians, who are living in Gaza. But the announcement was short on details.

Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza, prohibiting even the entry of food, water, fuel and medicine, following the October 7 deadly Hamas attack. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)