Houthi Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Yemeni Capital

Sana’a, MINA – Yemen’s Houthi group confirmed on Saturday that the prime minister of its government was killed in an Israeli airstrike on the capital, Sanaa.

In a statement, the Houthis announced that Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi and several ministers were killed in the attack that struck the city on Thursday. Several other ministers were also reported injured.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, mourned Rahawi and the ministers “who were martyred after being targeted by the treacherous Israeli enemy during a meeting on Thursday.” However, he did not disclose the names or the exact number of the other slain ministers.

Al-Mashat asserted that the group remains strong, dismissing the Israeli strike as “nothing more than a stroke of luck.”

Also Read: Mass Protests Worldwide Condemn Israeli Occupation’s Assault on Gaza

The Israeli army claimed on Thursday that it had “precisely” hit a Houthi military target in Sanaa, while Israeli media suggested the entire Houthi Cabinet might have been eliminated.

Houthi Chief of Staff Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari vowed that Israel’s attacks on Yemen’s capital “will not go unpunished.”

Following the strike, the Houthi group pledged to continue attacks against Israeli targets in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 63,400 people have been killed since the start of Israel’s military aggression in October 2023. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail from Spain to Challenge Gaza Blockade