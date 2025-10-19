SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Rejects US Accusations of Ceasefire Violations in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Hamas on Sunday rejected a statement by the US State Department accusing the group of harming Palestinians and violating the Gaza ceasefire agreement, according to Anadolu Agency.

The State Department said it had informed guarantor nations of the ceasefire about “credible reports indicating an imminent ceasefire violation by Hamas against the people of Gaza.”

In a statement posted on Telegram, Hamas denounced the allegations as “false” and “consistent with misleading Israeli propaganda,” accusing Washington of providing cover for what it described as Israel’s “continued crimes and organized aggression” against Palestinians.

The group further alleged that the Israeli army is arming and funding criminal gangs responsible for atrocities against civilians, looting aid trucks, and seizing Palestinian property.

Also Read: Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Ceasefire, Accuses Israel of Violations and Excuses

Hamas said that “the facts on the ground reveal the exact opposite,” referencing public confessions and video evidence showing Israel’s involvement in spreading chaos.

According to Hamas, Gaza’s police forces, backed by the public are carrying out their national duty by pursuing the gangs and bringing them to justice through legal means. The group urged the US to stop echoing Israel’s “misleading narrative” and instead act to halt Israeli violations, including its alleged financial and logistical support for criminal gangs.

A ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas last week under a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The first phase included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, along with plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and a new administrative framework without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 68,100 people and injured 170,200 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.[]

Also Read: Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

