Hamas Hands Over Remains of Three Israeli Hostages to Red Cross

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian group Hamas has handed over the remains of three Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Sunday evening as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army confirmed, PIC reported.

In a brief statement, the military said the coffins were transferred to the Red Cross and were en route to Israeli forces inside the Gaza Strip for identification.

Earlier, Hamas announced that it had recovered the bodies of three captives from under the rubble and would hand them over to the ICRC as part of efforts to implement the ceasefire terms and facilitate humanitarian coordination.

The transfer comes amid ongoing negotiations between the two sides over the recovery of remaining hostages and the full implementation of the October 10 ceasefire, which has seen repeated violations by Israel, according to Palestinian officials.[]

Also Read: Israel Committed 194 Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)