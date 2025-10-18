Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

Gaza, MINA — Hamas has handed over the remains of another Israeli captive recovered from the ruins of Gaza, as the group urged mediators and the international community to pressure Israel to reopen border crossings and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement Friday, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas said its fighters delivered the remains at 11 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) but did not specify where the body had been found. The group described the deceased as an “occupation prisoner,” indicating the individual was an Israeli national.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the coffin had been received after being handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza. The remains will undergo identification at Israel’s National Center for Forensic Medicine before the family is officially notified.

The Israeli military urged the public to act with restraint and “wait for the official identification,” adding that Hamas “must fulfill its obligations under the agreement and ensure the return of all deceased hostages.”

Hamas reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire deal brokered by the United States earlier this month, which includes the exchange of captives and the recovery of bodies still trapped under rubble.

The group emphasized that while it has returned all the remains it could locate, it lacks the necessary equipment and assistance to recover others buried deep beneath collapsed buildings caused by Israeli bombardments.

“There are still 18 bodies held inside Gaza,” said Al Jazeera’s correspondent Hamda Salhut, reporting from Amman. “Hamas says they are waiting for heavy machinery and specialized teams to assist in the search.”[]

