Hamas Confirms Prisoner Exchange Lists Shared with Israel amid Ceasefire Talks

Cairo, MINA – Hamas announced on Wednesday that it had exchanged lists of Palestinian prisoners set for release with Israel, as ceasefire negotiations continued in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Today, lists of prisoners to be released were exchanged in accordance with the agreed criteria and numbers,” said Taher al-Nunu, media adviser to the Hamas chief, in a statement shared on Telegram. He did not provide further details.

According to Hamas, the ongoing negotiations focused on mechanisms for ending the war, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the exchange of prisoners.

Al-Nunu emphasized that Hamas had shown “the necessary positivity and responsibility to achieve the required progress and finalize an agreement.” He added that mediators were “making great efforts to remove any obstacles to implementing the ceasefire steps,” noting that “a spirit of optimism prevails among all parties.”

Indirect talks between Hamas and Israeli delegations resumed on Wednesday in Sharm el-Sheikh under US President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza ceasefire plan.

The negotiations include several high-level participants: US envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, who is set to join the discussions.

On September 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal outlining the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza. Hamas has agreed to the plan in principle.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children in Gaza, leaving the enclave devastated, largely uninhabitable, and suffering from mass displacement, starvation, and disease.[]

