Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Announces Continued Search for Israeli Captives’ Bodies Despite Difficulties

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement has announced it is continuing efforts to locate the bodies of Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip, despite facing enormous challenges.

In a press release on Sunday evening, the official Hamas spokesperson, Hazem Qassem, stated that the ongoing search operations reflect the movement’s full commitment to the ceasefire agreement based on US President Donald Trump’s plan. Qassem cited difficulties and complications involved in the process.

The spokesperson also called on mediators to pressure Israel to fulfill its obligations under the agreement, which include reopening the Rafah crossing and advancing to the second phase of the deal.

Over recent weeks, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, have continued to recover and hand over the remains of Israeli captives from various locations across Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire terms.

Also Read: Palestinian Killed by Israeli Drone Strikes as Ceasefire Violations Continue in Gaza

The first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel began on October 10, 2025.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Defense Ministry-Linked Group Facilitating Controversial Gaza Evacuation Flights

TagAl-Qassam Brigades Captives ceasefire Donald Trump Gaza Hamas Israel Prisoner Exchange Rafah crossing

