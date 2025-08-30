Gaza’s Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Issues Urgent Appeal for Power Generator to Save Patients

Gaza, MINA – Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the central medical facility serving hundreds of thousands in central Gaza, issued an urgent appeal on Friday for a 400 KVA power generator to sustain critical medical services amid severe electricity shortages.

The hospital warned that repeated malfunctions of its main generators due to extreme operational pressure threaten the lives of thousands of patients and wounded individuals.

Only two generators remain functional, one medium-capacity and one small, but neither can sufficiently power essential departments such as operating rooms, intensive care units, and neonatal incubators. The hospital emphasized its readiness to immediately purchase any available generator meeting the specifications to ensure uninterrupted life-saving care.

The appeal called on the Palestinian people, international organizations, and civil society groups to urgently assist in providing the generator, stressing that saving lives is a “humanitarian and moral obligation.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)