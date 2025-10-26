SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Tribunal Declares Israel Committing Genocide

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Gaza Tribunal (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza Tribunal (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Istanbul, MINA The Gaza People’s Tribunal on Sunday issued its final findings in Istanbul, declaring that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and urging world powers to take immediate action to stop it, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

After four days of hearings at Istanbul University, the Jury of Conscience, composed of international jurists, scholars, and civil society representatives concluded that Israel’s actions constitute “systematic exterminatory violence.” The verdict was read by Christine Chinkin, chair of the Jury of Conscience.

“The Jury, guided by conscience and informed by international law, does not speak with the authority of states, but when law is silenced by power, conscience must become the final tribunal,” the statement said. The tribunal described its work as a civil society response to the “continuing lack of accountability for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

The report accused Israel of deliberately destroying Gaza’s infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, schools, water systems, and cultural sites and of weaponizing hunger, denying medical care, and forcibly displacing civilians as instruments of collective punishment. The jury listed crimes such as starvation, domicide, ecocide, scholasticide, torture, sexual violence, and the targeting of journalists, describing them as part of a “coherent and consistent pattern of exterminatory violence.”

Also Read: Trump Attends 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Highlights Stronger US-Asia Ties

It also condemned Western governments, particularly the United States, for complicity through diplomatic and military support, calling such actions a “breach of their legal duty to prevent genocide.” The tribunal warned that “silence and inaction in the face of genocide are other forms of complicity.”

The jury urged immediate global measures, including suspending Israel from the United Nations, activating the Uniting for Peace mechanism to protect Palestinians, and holding all perpetrators and enablers accountable politically, militarily, and economically.

Linking current atrocities to more than a century of settler-colonial apartheid rooted in Zionist ideology, the tribunal called for a single political order based on equality, decolonization, restitution, and the right of return for Palestinians.

“Silence is not neutral; silence is complicity; neutrality is surrender to evil,” the Jury of Conscience concluded.

Also Read: Cambodia and Thailand Sign Peace Deal After Deadly Border Clashes

TagChristine Chinkin Gaza conflict Gaza Tribunal genocide Human Rights International Criminal Court international law Israel istanbul Palestinian rights Richard Falk United Nations war crimes Western Complicity Zionism

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

MER-C sent off three of its volunteers, who will be deployed to Gaza, at Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Monday (July 29, 2024). (Photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Army Allows Dumping of Settlement Waste Inside Gaza: Reports

  • 1 hour ago
Gaza Tribunal (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Gaza Tribunal Declares Israel Committing Genocide

  • 3 hours ago
Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Palestine

Israeli Army Searching Beyond ‘Yellow Line’ in Gaza for Hostage Remains

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Giveaway a speech to US Congress (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Court Rejects Netanyahu’s Request to Cut Testimony Days in Corruption Trial

  • 10 hours ago
ASEAN-US Summit (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Palestine

ASEAN Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Continues to Use Humanitarian Aid as Political Pressure Tool in Gaza

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 12:54 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,519 as Israel’s War Continues Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 26 October 2025 - 06:30 WIB
ASEAN-US Summit (photo: BPMI Setpres)
Palestine

ASEAN Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan

  • 10 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Sport Minister Reaffirms Constitutional Principles Following IOC Statement

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Navy Arrests Three Palestinian Fishermen, Destroys Boats Off Gaza Coast

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 20:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us