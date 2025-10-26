Gaza Tribunal Declares Israel Committing Genocide

Istanbul, MINA – The Gaza People’s Tribunal on Sunday issued its final findings in Istanbul, declaring that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and urging world powers to take immediate action to stop it, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

After four days of hearings at Istanbul University, the Jury of Conscience, composed of international jurists, scholars, and civil society representatives concluded that Israel’s actions constitute “systematic exterminatory violence.” The verdict was read by Christine Chinkin, chair of the Jury of Conscience.

“The Jury, guided by conscience and informed by international law, does not speak with the authority of states, but when law is silenced by power, conscience must become the final tribunal,” the statement said. The tribunal described its work as a civil society response to the “continuing lack of accountability for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.”

The report accused Israel of deliberately destroying Gaza’s infrastructure, including homes, hospitals, schools, water systems, and cultural sites and of weaponizing hunger, denying medical care, and forcibly displacing civilians as instruments of collective punishment. The jury listed crimes such as starvation, domicide, ecocide, scholasticide, torture, sexual violence, and the targeting of journalists, describing them as part of a “coherent and consistent pattern of exterminatory violence.”

It also condemned Western governments, particularly the United States, for complicity through diplomatic and military support, calling such actions a “breach of their legal duty to prevent genocide.” The tribunal warned that “silence and inaction in the face of genocide are other forms of complicity.”

The jury urged immediate global measures, including suspending Israel from the United Nations, activating the Uniting for Peace mechanism to protect Palestinians, and holding all perpetrators and enablers accountable politically, militarily, and economically.

Linking current atrocities to more than a century of settler-colonial apartheid rooted in Zionist ideology, the tribunal called for a single political order based on equality, decolonization, restitution, and the right of return for Palestinians.

“Silence is not neutral; silence is complicity; neutrality is surrender to evil,” the Jury of Conscience concluded.

