SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Sees Surge in Skin Diseases Amid Heat Wave and Water Shortage

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

6 Views

Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Gaza is witnessing a sharp rise in skin diseases as a severe heat wave and lack of clean water compound the already dire humanitarian crisis, according to Al-Shifa Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Anadolu Agency reported.

Abu Salmiya said Thursday that soaring temperatures, combined with severe shortages of drinking water, are putting residents across the Gaza Strip, especially children and infants at heightened risk.

Hospitals, already struggling due to Israel’s blockade on fuel deliveries, are unable to properly operate life-saving medical equipment. Health workers continue to serve under extremely harsh conditions, while hospitals face what Abu Salmiya described as “catastrophic failure” in critical operations.

The Gaza Health Ministry and medical staff have repeatedly warned that Israeli forces are targeting schools, hospitals, and shelters housing displaced civilians, further worsening the crisis.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill Eight Palestinians, Including Four Children in Gaza

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians and left the health system in ruins. The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate daily, with famine, disease, and relentless bombardment threatening millions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Experts Urge Global Rejection of Israel’s Greater Israel Narrative

TagICC ICJ international organisations Israel Middle East

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Sees Surge in Skin Diseases Amid Heat Wave and Water Shortage

  • 3 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Eight Palestinians, Including Four Children in Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Starvation and Israeli Strikes Push Gaza Deaths Toward 62,000

  • 7 hours ago
International

Israel Intercepts Houthi Hypersonic Missile Targeting Ben Gurion Airport

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 13:58 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills 8 Aid Security Volunteers in Gaza

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:04 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Destroy Over 300 Homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Indonesia

Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 17:15 WIB
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Europe

Russia Condemns Israeli Plans to Occupy Gaza

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Aims for Two Million Marriage Registrations in 2025

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 19:55 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan as Violation of International Law

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 11:50 WIB
International

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us