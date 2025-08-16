Gaza Sees Surge in Skin Diseases Amid Heat Wave and Water Shortage

Gaza, MINA – Gaza is witnessing a sharp rise in skin diseases as a severe heat wave and lack of clean water compound the already dire humanitarian crisis, according to Al-Shifa Hospital director Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Anadolu Agency reported.

Abu Salmiya said Thursday that soaring temperatures, combined with severe shortages of drinking water, are putting residents across the Gaza Strip, especially children and infants at heightened risk.

Hospitals, already struggling due to Israel’s blockade on fuel deliveries, are unable to properly operate life-saving medical equipment. Health workers continue to serve under extremely harsh conditions, while hospitals face what Abu Salmiya described as “catastrophic failure” in critical operations.

The Gaza Health Ministry and medical staff have repeatedly warned that Israeli forces are targeting schools, hospitals, and shelters housing displaced civilians, further worsening the crisis.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians and left the health system in ruins. The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate daily, with famine, disease, and relentless bombardment threatening millions. []

