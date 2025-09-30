SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Resistance Raids Israeli Forces in Fierce Clashes, Heavy Casualties Reported

sajadi Editor : Widi - 18 hours ago

18 hours ago

8 Views

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance factions declared Gaza City a fierce frontline battleground after launching a series of close-range raids on Israeli occupation forces, destroying tanks and military vehicles. Israel later confirmed multiple casualties, including at least five soldiers seriously injured.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said its fighters stormed a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles inside the Rosary Nuns School in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the group said fighters opened fire at close range, killing and wounding soldiers. They also threw vacuum bombs into two Israeli personnel carriers and detonated a “commando” bomb that destroyed a Merkava tank.

According to Al-Qassam, Israeli helicopters were seen landing to evacuate the dead and wounded.

Also Read: 14 Palestinians Killed in Fresh Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

Separately, the Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, reported that its fighters destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank with a landmine near Highway 10, south of Sabra neighborhood, on Sunday. The following day, Al-Quds said its fighters detonated a GBU missile, left behind by Israeli forces, against an infantry unit on Highway 8 in southern Gaza City. Occupation aircraft later evacuated casualties from the scene.

Since breaking a ceasefire on March 18, Israel has escalated aerial bombardments across Gaza, killing and injuring thousands of Palestinians. The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians and wounded over 168,000, the majority women and children. Entire neighborhoods have been leveled, leaving most of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents displaced.

The blockade has also deepened a man-made famine, killing hundreds, mostly children and putting hundreds of thousands more at risk of starvation. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Trump Gives Hamas 3-4 Days to Respond to Gaza Peace Plan

TagAl-Qassam Brigades Al-Quds Brigades Benjamin Netanyahu commando bomb Famine Gaza City genocide International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israeli army Merkava Tank Palestinian resistance Rosary Nuns School Sabra Neighborhood Tel al-Hawa vacuum bombs

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

14 Palestinians Killed in Fresh Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Resistance Raids Israeli Forces in Fierce Clashes, Heavy Casualties Reported

  • 18 hours ago
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll from Starvation Rises to 453 Civilians

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Temple Groups Plan Mass Raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque During Jewish Holiday

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Denies Receiving US Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 30 September 2025 - 08:22 WIB
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC, United States on September 29, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Egypt, Qatar Deliver Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Proposal to Hamas

  • Tuesday, 30 September 2025 - 07:07 WIB
Load More
US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Trump Gives Hamas 3-4 Days to Respond to Gaza Peace Plan

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

  • 4 hours ago
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar: Some Issues in Trump’s Gaza Plan Require Clarification, Negotiation

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

14 Palestinians Killed in Fresh Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Basarnas Locates 15 Victim Points Under Al Khoziny Boarding School Ruins

  • 5 hours ago
Israel’s ongoing excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: IQNA)
Palestine

Israel’s Ongoing Excavation Near Al-Aqsa Mosque Sparks Fears of Structural Damage

  • 8 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us