Gaza Resistance Raids Israeli Forces in Fierce Clashes, Heavy Casualties Reported

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance factions declared Gaza City a fierce frontline battleground after launching a series of close-range raids on Israeli occupation forces, destroying tanks and military vehicles. Israel later confirmed multiple casualties, including at least five soldiers seriously injured.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said its fighters stormed a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles inside the Rosary Nuns School in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the group said fighters opened fire at close range, killing and wounding soldiers. They also threw vacuum bombs into two Israeli personnel carriers and detonated a “commando” bomb that destroyed a Merkava tank.

According to Al-Qassam, Israeli helicopters were seen landing to evacuate the dead and wounded.

Separately, the Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, reported that its fighters destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank with a landmine near Highway 10, south of Sabra neighborhood, on Sunday. The following day, Al-Quds said its fighters detonated a GBU missile, left behind by Israeli forces, against an infantry unit on Highway 8 in southern Gaza City. Occupation aircraft later evacuated casualties from the scene.

Since breaking a ceasefire on March 18, Israel has escalated aerial bombardments across Gaza, killing and injuring thousands of Palestinians. The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians and wounded over 168,000, the majority women and children. Entire neighborhoods have been leveled, leaving most of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents displaced.

The blockade has also deepened a man-made famine, killing hundreds, mostly children and putting hundreds of thousands more at risk of starvation. []

