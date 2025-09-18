Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

Gaza, MINA – Gaza City endured a second consecutive day without internet or landline service on Thursday as Israeli bombardments crippled major infrastructure routes, further cutting off the enclave amid an intensified military campaign, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Palestinian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority confirmed that fixed-line and internet networks collapsed in Gaza City and parts of northern Gaza on Wednesday following damage to key cables and facilities.

Rights groups stressed that the blackouts—paralyzing hospitals, civil defense teams, and humanitarian aid operations are not coincidental but systematic, designed to isolate Gaza and obscure attacks on civilians.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said it has recorded more than a dozen total communications shutdowns since October 2023, calling them deliberate attempts to turn off the lights on Gaza and conceal violations on the ground.

The Israeli military has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 65,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children since October 2023. The campaign has devastated the enclave, pushing residents into famine.

On Tuesday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory concluded that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

