Gaza Health Ministry: Humanitarian Truce Useless Without Immediate Lifesaving Action

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Health Ministry has declared that the ongoing humanitarian truce is meaningless unless it is used to take immediate action to save lives, warning that delays amid a worsening humanitarian crisis are proving deadly, Anadolu Agency reported.

Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of the Gaza Health Ministry, emphasized in a statement on Sunday that “the humanitarian truce is not a time for silence. It must be a moment to rescue those still clinging to life.”

Al-Bursh described the desperate conditions on the ground, where injured civilians cry for help, children face starvation, and grief-stricken mothers mourn their losses. He called for urgent medical evacuations of critically wounded patients, especially those suffering from severe head and spinal injuries and appealed for life-saving medical supplies, such as antibiotics, infant formula, protein-rich foods, and therapeutic nutritional supplements.

According to Al-Bursh, many patients are nearing death simply because they lack access to treatment beyond Gaza, where the healthcare system has collapsed under Israel’s ongoing siege.

“This truce means nothing if it does not become a real opportunity to save lives,” he said. “Every delay leads to a new funeral, and every moment of silence costs a child’s life.”

His remarks follow Israel’s announcement of localized, temporary pauses in military operations to allow humanitarian aid through designated safe corridors. However, critics argue these measures are insufficient and are being used to deflect blame amid a growing humanitarian catastrophe. []

