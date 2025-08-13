Gaza Health Ministry: 500 Infants Hospitalized Due to Starvation Under Israeli Blockade

Gaza, MINA – The director general of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, Munir al-Bursh, said Tuesday that 500 infants are currently receiving hospital treatment for hunger and severe malnutrition caused by Israel’s ongoing blockade and starvation policy.

Al-Bursh reported that 1,750 people have died in the Gaza Strip while waiting for humanitarian aid. He added that since the start of 2025, the ministry has recorded over 28,000 cases of malnutrition across the enclave under Israel’s tightened siege.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza, backed by the United States, has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, involving mass killings, destruction, displacement, and deliberate starvation of Palestinians.

On March 2, Israel further intensified its restrictions by completely closing border crossings to humanitarian, relief, and medical aid. Health officials warn that the resulting famine has reached “catastrophic” levels. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)