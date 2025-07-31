Gaza Doctor Warns 17,000 Children Suffering Malnutrition

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza has issued a dire warning about a growing humanitarian crisis, revealing that over 17,000 children are now suffering from severe malnutrition, Palestine Information Center reported.

He reported that hunger-related deaths are rising rapidly as the Israeli blockade and restrictions on humanitarian aid continue.

According to Dr. Abu Salmiya, at least 154 people, including 89 children, have already died from starvation. Hospitals across Gaza are overwhelmed, with Al-Shifa’s bed capacity exceeding 250%, and critical shortages of food, medicine, and medical supplies pushing the healthcare system to collapse.

“Children are the most vulnerable and cannot survive famine for long,” he stated, describing the situation as both a medical and humanitarian catastrophe. He added that 90% of patients in hospitals lack daily access to food, while 12% of them are experiencing malnutrition/">acute malnutrition.

Also Read: Nearly 50 Israeli Soldiers Commit Suicide Since Aggression on Gaza

Premature infants are particularly at risk due to the unavailability of baby milk. With no alternative sources of nutrition, many families have turned to boiling herbs as a desperate means of survival.

Dr. Abu Salmiya appealed to international organizations and UN agencies for immediate action to open crossings, allow the entry of essential aid, including food, baby milk, medicine, and high-energy supplements and facilitate medical evacuations for critical cases. “If the situation continues, a massacre is imminent,” he warned. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Continue Killing 42 Palestinians, Including 39 Aid Seekers