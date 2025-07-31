SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Doctor Warns 17,000 Children Suffering Malnutrition

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

7 Views

Palestinian children are seen among temporary tents next to a large pile of garbage in Gaza City on March 21, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza has issued a dire warning about a growing humanitarian crisis, revealing that over 17,000 children are now suffering from severe malnutrition, Palestine Information Center reported.

He reported that hunger-related deaths are rising rapidly as the Israeli blockade and restrictions on humanitarian aid continue.

According to Dr. Abu Salmiya, at least 154 people, including 89 children, have already died from starvation. Hospitals across Gaza are overwhelmed, with Al-Shifa’s bed capacity exceeding 250%, and critical shortages of food, medicine, and medical supplies pushing the healthcare system to collapse.

Children are the most vulnerable and cannot survive famine for long,” he stated, describing the situation as both a medical and humanitarian catastrophe. He added that 90% of patients in hospitals lack daily access to food, while 12% of them are experiencing malnutrition/">acute malnutrition.

Also Read: Nearly 50 Israeli Soldiers Commit Suicide Since Aggression on Gaza

Premature infants are particularly at risk due to the unavailability of baby milk. With no alternative sources of nutrition, many families have turned to boiling herbs as a desperate means of survival.

Dr. Abu Salmiya appealed to international organizations and UN agencies for immediate action to open crossings, allow the entry of essential aid, including food, baby milk, medicine, and high-energy supplements and facilitate medical evacuations for critical cases. “If the situation continues, a massacre is imminent,” he warned. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Army Continue Killing 42 Palestinians, Including 39 Aid Seekers

Tagacute malnutrition aid Al-Shifa Hospital baby milk blockade children critical cases Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya Famine healthcare collapse hospital overcrowding humanitarian crisis hunger International Action Israel Malnutrition Medical evacuation Starvation UN

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Doctor Warns 17,000 Children Suffering Malnutrition

  • 4 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Continue Killing 42 Palestinians, Including 39 Aid Seekers

  • 6 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 60,100 as Israeli Aggression Continues

  • 7 hours ago
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Help Gaza with Food to Attain an Honorable Status before Allah

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Rights Group and Public Figures Call for Sanctions Over Gaza Starvation

  • 19 hours ago
America

Boats from 44 Countries to Join Largest Civilian Flotilla to Break Gaza Siege

  • 24 hours ago
Load More
Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Abduct Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 21:08 WIB
Indonesia

MER-C Deploys Ninth Emergency Medical Team to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 23:58 WIB
Palestine

Chaos Undermines Gaza Aid Efforts as Only 109 Trucks Allowed In

  • Wednesday, 30 July 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
International

Syria Presidency Announces Immediate Ceasefire Following Clashes in Suwayda

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 21:39 WIB
The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan (photo: eenadu.net)
Asia

Islamabad High Court Rejects Plea to Halt Forced Deportation of Afghan Migrants

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 18:12 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 07:31 WIB
Indonesia

BNPB Builds Borewells in Indramayu to Anticipate Drought

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 11:53 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Aid Trucks Denied Entry into Gaza Amid Famine Crisis

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 07:34 WIB
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 18:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us