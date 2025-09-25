Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 65,500 as Israeli Attacks Persist

Gaza, MINA – At least 65,502 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry announced on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the last 24 hours alone, 83 people were killed and 216 others injured, raising the total number of wounded to 167,376. The ministry warned that many victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, unreachable due to continued bombardment.

The statement also reported that seven Palestinians were killed and 50 others injured by Israeli fire while trying to obtain humanitarian aid, bringing the death toll of those killed while seeking aid to 2,538, with more than 18,581 others wounded since May 27.

Israeli forces resumed large-scale attacks on March 18, killing 12,939 Palestinians and injuring 55,335 since then, breaking a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement reached in January.

Also Read: Hundreds Protest at Tel Aviv Airport Ahead of Netanyahu’s US Visit

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 19 Injured as Drone from Yemen Hits Israeli City of Eilat