Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 60,100 as Israeli Aggression Continues

Gaza, MINA – At least 60,138 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the ministry, 104 bodies were brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours, while 399 people were injured, bringing the total number of wounded to 146,269.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added.

The ministry further reported that 60 Palestinians were killed and over 195 injured while trying to receive humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours. Since May 27, the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid has reached 1,239, with more than 8,152 others wounded.

The Israeli army resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, breaking a previously held ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement from January. Since then, 8,970 people have been killed and 34,228 injured in the renewed offensive.

On Monday, Israeli human rights organizations B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, citing the systematic destruction of Palestinian society and the deliberate dismantling of the territory’s healthcare system. []

