Gaza Death Toll from Israeli Attacks Surpasses 26,600

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip has mounted to 26,637 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday.

At least 65,387 other people have been injured in the onslaught, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in the southern city of Rafah, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israeli attacks have killed 215 people and injured 300 others in the last 24 hours,” the spokesman said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” he added.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.(T/R3/RE1)

