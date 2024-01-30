Select Language

Latest
-148 min. agoStarving Family Killed in Gaza just Hours After Getting Food Aid
-146 min. agoGaza Death Toll from Israeli Attacks Surpasses 26,600
-130 min. ago10 Palestinians Killed as Israeli Forces Shell UN Agency School in Gaza
12 hours agoSaudi Arabia Permits Conducting Marriage Contracts at the 2 Holy Mosques
12 hours agoIsraeli Artillery Bombs School Housing Displaced Palestinians
Slideshow

Gaza Death Toll from Israeli Attacks Surpasses 26,600

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip has mounted to 26,637 since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Monday.

At least 65,387 other people have been injured in the onslaught, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in the southern city of Rafah, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israeli attacks have killed 215 people and injured 300 others in the last 24 hours,” the spokesman said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” he added.

About 85% of Gazans have been displaced by the Israeli onslaught, while all of them are food insecure, according to the UN. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter, and ⁠less than half of aid trucks are entering the territory than before the start of the conflict.(T/R3/RE1)

Also Read:  Israeli Airstrikes Bomb Power Generators of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news