Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

Gaza City, MINA – The Israeli occupation army killed four Palestinians on Monday in Gaza City, marking the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, according to a medical source, Anadolu Agency reported.

Two Palestinians were killed in a drone strike in the Ash-Shuaf area of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, while two brothers were shot dead by an Israeli sniper in the same area, the source reported.

Witnesses said the incident occurred west of Israel’s temporary withdrawal line, known as the “yellow line.” The line serves as an unofficial demarcation separating Israeli-controlled zones from those where Palestinians are permitted to move within the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army admitted firing at several Palestinians, claiming they had crossed the “yellow line.”

The Gaza government media office has documented 80 Israeli violations of the ceasefire since it began on October 10, leading to 97 deaths, including 44 on Sunday, and injuring 230 others.

The ceasefire, brokered through regional and international mediation between Hamas and Israel, called for a partial Israeli withdrawal from parts of Gaza to new positions marked by the “yellow line.”

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving much of Gaza in ruins.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

