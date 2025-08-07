Four More Die of Starvation in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Gaza, MINA – Four more Palestinians, including children, have died in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours due to starvation and acute malnutrition, according to medical sources, Wafa reported.

This brings the total number of starvation-related fatalities in Gaza to 197, including 96 children, as the humanitarian crisis continues to spiral under the ongoing Israeli blockade and war.

Since March 2, 2025, the Israeli occupying authorities have completely sealed all border crossings with the Gaza Strip, effectively blocking the entry of food, water, and medical supplies, and accelerating the spread of famine across the territory.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported that malnutrition rates among children under five have doubled between March and June, highlighting the worsening impact of the blockade.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also confirmed that nearly one in five children under five in Gaza City now suffer from acute malnutrition.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, described as genocidal by many observers. The campaign includes widespread killings, deliberate starvation tactics, forced displacement, and massive destruction of infrastructure, actions carried out in defiance of international law and orders from the International Court of Justice.

To date, over 209,000 Palestinians have been reported killed or wounded, with more than 11,000 still missing, many presumed dead under the rubble. The majority of the victims are children and women, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced from their homes amid worsening famine. []



