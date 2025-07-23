SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Forest Fires Dominate Disasters in the Past 24 Hours

Annual burning of land for the production of pulp, paper and palm oil on the Indonesian islands of Sumatra and Kalimantan..

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported several disaster events across various regions of Indonesia over the past 24 hours, from Monday,at 07:00 WIB to Tuesday at 07:00 WIB. Land and forest fires continued to dominate the disaster reports.

Abdul Muhari, Head of BNPB’s Center for Disaster Data, Information, and Communication in Jakarta, said on Tuesday that the first wildfire report came from North Sumatra Province, specifically Gulangan Village, Sihapas Barumun District, Padang Lawas Regency on Sunday.

According to him, the Padang Lawas Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) received a report from residents who had spotted fire hotspots. The fire was difficult to extinguish due to the hilly terrain and the number of fire points.

“At least 30 personnel from BPBD, Manggala Agni, and local residents were deployed to extinguish the blaze. As of this report, the fire has not been fully brought under control. An estimated 400 hectares of land have been burned,” he explained.

Still in Sumatra, wildfires also occurred in Tanah Datar Regency, West Sumatra Province, on Sunday at 19:30 WIB. Fire hotspots were reported in two areas: Nagari Padang Ganting, Padang Ganting District, and Nagari Baringin, Lima Kaum District.

According to on-site officials, each area suffered approximately two hectares of burned land. The fires were successfully extinguished on Monday after joint teams from the Tanah Datar BPBD, fire department, village officials, and local residents were deployed.

Meanwhile, strong winds struck several areas in Sabang City, Aceh Province, on Monday at 08:05 WIB. The incident affected 12 homes, most of which suffered roof damage due to wind or fallen trees. Fallen trees also blocked roads, disrupting public activities. Emergency crews were deployed to clear debris and assess affected households.

In South Kalimantan Province, specifically in Hulu Sungai Tengah Regency, residents of Balanti Village, Labuan Amas Utara District, reported fire hotspots on Monday at 17:40 WITA. A joint response team consisting of the local BPBD, military, police, village officials, and residents managed to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported, but around 1.5 hectares of land were burned.

As most regions in Indonesia have entered the dry season, BNPB urged local governments to increase vigilance regarding potential land and forest fires.

To prepare for strong winds, the public is advised to trim fragile branches, cut down potentially dangerous trees near residential areas, and reinforce building structures especially roofs, windows, and doors to withstand strong gusts. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

