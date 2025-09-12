Foreign Ministry Repatriates 18 Indonesian from Nepal

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has facilitated the repatriation of 18 Indonesian citizens from Nepal amid the political turmoil following a wave of anti-government demonstrations that have swept the country.

The Ministry stated that the 18 Indonesian citizens were flown from Tribhuvan International Airport and are scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on Friday. The group’s return was assisted by the Indonesian Government’s Citizen Protection Team in Kathmandu.

“The group consisted of delegations from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Health, GIZ Indonesia, the Hydro Association, academics from the University of Indonesia, and tourists,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

They are the first group of Indonesians to be repatriated from Nepal. According to the Ministry, most of them were in Kathmandu for “The 3rd Exchange of the Renewable Energy Mini-Grids in South-South and Triangular Cooperation (ENTRI) Program,” an Indonesia-Nepal-Germany collaboration on new and renewable energy that took place from September 8-12, 2025.

Also Read: Indonesia Sends Off 44 Students on Scholarships to Morocco

“Based on the investigation by the Citizen Protection Team in Kathmandu, there are 78 Indonesian citizens in Nepal. Most of them are in Kathmandu, while others are in the Pokhara and Lumbini regions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the Citizen Protection Team and the Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka will remain in Nepal to monitor the situation on the ground and ensure the safe return of other Indonesian citizens visiting the country. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesian Foreign Ministry: 134 Indonesians in Nepal are Safe