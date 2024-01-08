Foreign Minister’s Annual Press Statement: Indonesia Continues to Fight for Palestine

Bandung, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi reiterated that Indonesia will continue to fight for justice and independence for the Palestinian people.

Retno conveyed this during the 2024 Indonesian Foreign Minister’s Annual Press Statement (PPTM) at Gedung Merdeka, Bandung, West Java on Monday.

The Merdeka Building in Bandung, which is the location for PPTM 2024, also reminded him of Indonesia’s unpaid debt, namely Palestinian independence.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that 2023 would be a very bad year for the Palestinian people. More than 21,000 people have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli atrocities and 70 percent of them are children and women.

Apart from that, various public facilities were destroyed and unable to function, including the Indonesian Hospital (RSI) in North Gaza which was a contribution of the Indonesian people.

For this reason, in helping the Palestinian struggle, on February 19, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs will represent the Indonesian Government in delivering an oral statement to support the International Court of Justice in providing an advisory opinion strengthening Palestine’s legal position.

“The point is, the UN must not forget the struggle of the Palestinian people, both politically and internationally,” she stressed. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)