Five Palestinians Killed in Israeli Bombardments on Southern and Central Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Five Palestinians were killed this afternoon in a series of Israeli bombardments targeting southern and central Gaza, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that Israeli naval forces fired heavy machine guns off the coast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, resulting in the murder of two fishermen.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on residents in the town of Al-Shawka, east of Rafah. This attack led to the murder of two citizens and injuries to several others. Meantime, Israeli helicopters fired machine gunfire at the western areas of the city.

In central Gaza, Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Deir al-Balah, causing the killing of one citizen and injuring others.

Furthermore, Israeli artillery targeted Sikka Street in the southeast Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City, coinciding with shelling around the school complex on Mansoura Street in the Shujaiya neighborhood to the east.

Medical sources reported that at least 20 citizens have been killed in various Israeli airstrikes across Gaza since the early hours of today.

Israeli occupation forces have been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. This ongoing aggression has resulted in the killing of more than 37,232 people and injuries to 85,037 others, with thousands of victims still trapped under the rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)