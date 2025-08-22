Families of Israeli Captives Block Tel Aviv Highway, Urge Netanyahu to Approve Gaza Deal

Tel Aviv, MINA – Families of Israeli captives held in Gaza blocked Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway on Friday, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve a proposed prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

The protest comes amid growing pressure on the Israeli government to respond to a ceasefire proposal that Hamas accepted earlier this week. Mediators indicate that the plan includes a temporary truce and a phased exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners.

On Thursday, Netanyahu stated he had authorized negotiations for a new deal but signaled his intention to seek amendments to the current proposal, despite its resemblance to terms previously approved by Israel.

According to Israeli estimates, Hamas continues to hold around 50 captives, including 20 believed to be alive, from more than 200 taken during the October 2023 attacks. Meanwhile, over 10,800 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel.

Israel’s nearly two-year military aggression in Gaza has resulted in more than 62,000 Palestinian deaths.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed famine in Gaza Governorate and projected it would expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September. Over 500,000 people are facing starvation, while another 1.07 million are in emergency-level food insecurity.

A temporary truce in Gaza was previously achieved in November 2023, while a second ceasefire in January ended after Israeli attacks resumed in March. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

