SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Families of Israeli Captives Block Tel Aviv Highway, Urge Netanyahu to Approve Gaza Deal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

4 Views

Tel Aviv, MINA – Families of Israeli captives held in Gaza blocked Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway on Friday, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to approve a proposed prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

The protest comes amid growing pressure on the Israeli government to respond to a ceasefire proposal that Hamas accepted earlier this week. Mediators indicate that the plan includes a temporary truce and a phased exchange of captives for Palestinian prisoners.

On Thursday, Netanyahu stated he had authorized negotiations for a new deal but signaled his intention to seek amendments to the current proposal, despite its resemblance to terms previously approved by Israel.

According to Israeli estimates, Hamas continues to hold around 50 captives, including 20 believed to be alive, from more than 200 taken during the October 2023 attacks. Meanwhile, over 10,800 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel.

Also Read: 47 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Since Dawn

Israel’s nearly two-year military aggression in Gaza has resulted in more than 62,000 Palestinian deaths.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed famine in Gaza Governorate and projected it would expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September. Over 500,000 people are facing starvation, while another 1.07 million are in emergency-level food insecurity.

A temporary truce in Gaza was previously achieved in November 2023, while a second ceasefire in January ended after Israeli attacks resumed in March. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost on Palestinian Land Near Ramallah

TagCaptives ceasefire Famine Gaza Hamas humanitarian crisis Middle East Netanyahu prisoner swap

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

47 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Since Dawn

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Establish New Outpost on Palestinian Land Near Ramallah

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Families of Israeli Captives Block Tel Aviv Highway, Urge Netanyahu to Approve Gaza Deal

  • 9 hours ago
Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens

  • 10 hours ago
Gaza Faces Severe Water Crisis (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Cut Water Supply to Northern Gaza to Force Palestinian Displacement

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Netanyahu Orders Negotiations to Free Hostages, Despite Approving Gaza City Occupation Plan

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
Articles

Sheikh Muhammad Amin al-Husseini: The Palestinian Mufti in Indonesia’s Independence History

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Articles

Soekarno’s Contributions and Thoughts on Palestine

  • Thursday, 21 August 2025 - 17:32 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 08:53 WIB
Indonesia

215 Boats Registered for Riau’s Traditional Boat Race, Nearly Rp500 Million in Prizes

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 21:30 WIB
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 11:13 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us