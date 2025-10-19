Facing the Wall: Netanyahu and Ambitions Built on Blood

In a world weary of war and deceit, one name rises again from the dust of ambition: Benjamin Netanyahu, an aging man whose face no longer reflects conscience, but the shadow of power. He stands before cameras, speaking of Israel’s “future,” while the futures of thousands of Palestinian children lie buried beneath the rubble of Gaza.

The world watches in bitterness. How can a man who ignited the flames of war without remorse now speak of “new hope”? His words sound like bullets wrapped in smiles. He does not promise peace; he merely repeats the old mantra security, terrorism, threats all excuses to shoot the unarmed.

Gaza still burns. The mass graves are still warm. The tears of Palestinian mothers have not yet dried. Yet he appears again, in a fine suit, with the polished grin of a seasoned politician. And the world wonders: has his heart truly died, that he no longer knows shame?

Netanyahu is not merely a corrupt politician; he is a recurring tale of greed. His thirst is not only for office but for dominance itself. Every term in power becomes another chapter of suffering for a people without a state, yet with prayers that never cease.

Even within Israel, many have grown weary of him. Once adored, now despised, Netanyahu faces protests on the streets of Tel Aviv from citizens who reject a leader willing to sell morality for power. Yet, like a wall that refuses to crack, he stands — deaf to the cries of justice, blind to the pleas of humanity.

From East to West, the world has spoken. Waves of condemnation come from human rights organizations and the United Nations. But in his eyes, they are nothing but passing wind. He continues to speak of a “right to defend,” while Palestinian mothers dig through ruins searching for the bodies of their children.

Perhaps this is the true face of power without conscience when blood becomes a statistic, and suffering becomes a campaign tool. Netanyahu walks on the cold road he built himself, a road of political concrete, barren of the flowers of compassion.

History shows that such power never lasts. Pharaoh once drowned infants, but was drowned himself. Qarun hoarded wealth, only to be swallowed by the earth. And now Netanyahu hoards lies and blood who knows how history will bury him?

The Muslim world understands that tyranny may appear powerful, but only for a time. Allah has said:

وَلَا تَحْسَبَنَّ اللَّهَ غَافِلًا عَمَّا يَعْمَلُ الظَّالِمُونَ

“Do not think that Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do.” (Qur’an, Surah Ibrahim: 42)

This verse is a warning to every ruler who loses himself, including those who disguise violence under the flag of nationalism.

Netanyahu may believe the world will forget. But how can anyone forget the voice of a child saying, “I want to live, but my sky is full of warplanes”? How can anyone forget the baby pulled from rubble, never knowing his father’s face? Wounds like these cannot be buried beneath propaganda.

If he believes he can lead again, he forgets that the world has changed. Even the young generation of Israelis now asks: how long must we live in fear created by our own leader? How long must we make peace with collective guilt?

Netanyahu’s politics have stripped Israel’s democracy bare before the world. What was once hailed as freedom now looks like a mask, hiding the face of modern colonialism in the 21st century. The world is watching, and fewer and fewer believe the illusion.

Running for office again may seem like courage, but in truth, it is desperation. When power becomes one’s only refuge from the weight of past sins, one inevitably runs toward self-destruction. Netanyahu is on that path, fast or slow, it leads to the same end.

However, Palestine still stands. They may have no tanks, but they have faith. They may have no weapons, but they have patience. And in every prostration, they whisper prayers that pierce the heavens, prayers no politics on earth can silence.

Netanyahu may rise again, but history has already written his name in blood. He can speak as much as he wants, but the world already knows who ignited the fire and who became its victim. Power can deceive men, but it cannot deceive God. And when the time comes, truth will prevail, as promised: that the earth shall belong to those who believe and do good deeds.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

