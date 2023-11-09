Eight Gaza Hospitals Bombed in Three Days

Gaza, MINA – Eight hospitals have been bombed by Israeli forces in the past three days and 18 hospitals have been out of service since October 7, Gaza’s government media office said, as quoted by Al Jazeera on Thursday.

According to the statement, Israeli artillery canons shelled the courtyard of al-Shifa Hospital and the gate of al-Nasr Hospital.

“The bombing of hospitals is a war crime according to international humanitarian law, and is criminalised by 16 international agreements and UN resolutions that call for the protection of these health facilities,” it said.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has also posted a video showing the damage caused to the radiology department at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)