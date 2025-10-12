Egyptian, US Presidents to Co-Chair International Peace Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh

Cairo, MINA — Egypt announced on Saturday that it will host an international peace summit in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday, co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a presidential statement, the summit will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries to discuss efforts aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip and restoring regional stability.

The meeting seeks to “end the war in Gaza, enhance peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and cooperation,” the statement said.

It added that the event “comes in light of US President Trump’s vision for achieving peace in the region and his relentless efforts to end conflicts around the world.”

Also Read: Freedom Flotilla Activists Arrives in Istanbul After Release from Israeli Detention

Earlier this week, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a 20-point plan he presented on Sept. 29 to bring a ceasefire to Gaza. The agreement includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

The first phase of the deal took effect at 12 noon local time (0900 GMT) on Friday, while the second phase calls for establishing a new governing mechanism in Gaza without Hamas’ participation, forming a joint security force of Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and disarming Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,600 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children leaving the enclave uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack